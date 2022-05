English Version:

Alina Shevchenko (22) is a queer activist from Kharkiv who fled the city together with her girlfriend on the 24. of february. With the help of her boss, who took them with her car, they reached west-Ukraine after a few days of journey. Now they live in Prague. Alina is studying media engineering in Kharkiv national university of radio electronics and is a filmmaker. She documented the first pride in Kharkiv 2019 and the second one 2020 – because of the pandemic it was an car-pride – and volunteered at the third pride 2021. Together with Viktoria Guyvik, she directed the movie “Women* - what we are fighting for“. On the 26th of april, the movie was screened in the “museum of capitalism” in Berlin. Our author was there and met Alina afterwards on zoom for an interview.

The russian attacks started on Feb. 24. Where were you in that night?

I was at home and woke up at 4’o Clock in the night, as I heard explosions. My girlfriend said “Let’s prepare” and we started to pack our things. The day before we bought some food because we thought that we will stay for couple days, if the war would start. I couldn’t believe what’s happening and cried, my whole body was shaking. During that time, we took care of a cat of a friend of us. The cat was also shocked and I tried to calm her down, even though I myself wasn’t feeling well. I took care of the cat, before I took care of myself (laughs). I then tried to convince my girlfriend to use the E-Scooters to get to my boss, because there were no taxis and the train stations and busses were packed with people. We both took multiple bags, the cat and drove with our E-Scooters 40 minutes to the other side of the city. It was unreal to leave our flat, because we didn’t know when we would come back. We even hid my record player in case someone would come into our flat.

Where did you go from there?

We were in a traffic jam to flee the city for three hours. After that we were travelling for three days and slept in different cities. The streets were so full, it took 10 hours to go 150 kilometers. I was miserable and I didn’t know what to do. Then we decided to go to prague. We crossed the polish border with hundreds of other refugees by foot.

Your father is still in Lozova, a city near Kharkiv and doesn’t want to leave. Why not?

My father works there since 25 years for the railway. He is afraid that he will lose his job, if he leaves. For some older people it’s really difficult to leave their home, the place where they lived their whole lives. I worry about him every day.

Before the war started, you were an active member of the queer community in Kharkiv. Was the community prepared for the war, did you talk about it, take any precautions? And how does the queer community deal with the situation right now?

There were a lot of different opinions, some reckoned with the attack, I myself didn’t believe it. Some tried to prepare and packed „emergency-bags“, others left the city even before the 24. Of february. The group „Kharkiv Pride” organised the Pride for september until shortly before the attack. Almost all the organisators of “Sphere”, a women organization from Kharkiv decided to stay. They are trying to help women and LGBTIQ*-people with money and psychological support.

The situation for queer people in the Ukraine wasn’t easy even before the war. The first pride in Kharkiv was only in the year 2019 and was attacked from ultra-right radicals. They usually call for a „safari“. What is that?

„Safari“ means that Neonazis are hunting down queer people to attack them. They take place, when the prides or women* marches – the favourite targets of the ultra-rights (note of the editor) are over. Thats why it’s very dangerous to stay in the city after the pride, it’s safer to leave and get rid of every queer symbol to not be recognized. Some try to look like a hetero-couple to not attract attention.

An important space for the community was “Pride Hub” in the east of the city. LGBTIQ*-Events, lectures, screenings and discussions took place there and queer people could meet up, talk, drink tea, play games, prepare for demonstrations and party. 2.000 buildings of Kharkiv are destroyed up until now, but Pride Hub still stands, right?

Yes, before the war started, Pride Hub was attacked from right-wing radicals and they destroyed the windows. Also, there haven’t been so many attacks in this part of town. We hope, that Pride Hub will endure and that we can come back there someday.

I hope so too! One very active member of the queer Community of Kharkiv, Elya Shchemur was killed in an attack, when she was volunteering in the administration of the city. You knew her.

Yes. When they attacked the administration in the city-center, Elyas girlfriend asked in the Pride-Hub-groupchat, if someone had seen her. Everyone was looking for her, even through Instagram, but she was missing. They found her body only 20 days after the attack, because they didn’t have the instruments to recover more bodies and the city was still under attack. When they found her, her girlfriend wrote it in the groupchat and said she could’nt believe it was her.

How do you want to remember Elya?

When I think about her, I see her sitting in Pride Hub, holding hands with her girlfriend. She was very kind, laughed a lot and was one of the most active ones. She helped immediately as a volunteer for the city and wanted to leave for her hometown, where her family lives. One day before she wanted to leave, she was killed.

What is your perspective right now, what do you think, when can you go back to Kharkiv?

The government says we should be prepared that the russian troups could come back, even if the first leave. It’s dangerous to return to Kharkiv, because it’s so close to the Russian border, only 30 kilometers away. Maybe we will move to kiev someday, but if Kharkiv will be safe, I would prefer to live there, because I love the city and it is my home.

If you want to support the queer community in the Ukraine, you can donate to the Kharkiv Women Association Sphere (more information here):

JSC CB “PRIVATBANK”

Bank address: 1D HRUSHEVSKOHO STR., KYIV, UKRAINE

Account holder: NGO Kharkiv Women Association "Sphere"

Account number: UA283515330000026006052214124

BIC/SWIFT: PBANUA2X

You can also help Alina and her girlfriend Valeria Goncharova, who are looking for financial help (via Paypal) for their new movie about the women* fight in the war: alina.shevchenko@nure.ua