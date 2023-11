English version:

Alina, since the last time we spoke, a lot of time has passed. How are you now?

So many changes from then honestly. Only the same thing that I’m still into limbo very often, because of many instabilities and the impossibly of planning for far away.

After Russia invaded the Ukraine, you were in Berlin for a short amount of time, then you lived in Prague and now you moved to Kyiv. Why did you decide to move back to the Ukraine, even though the war is still going on?

At a certain moment, while living in Prague, I realized that I wanted to live and plan my life in Ukraine. I like being abroad, but I feel that I want to work and invest my time and resources for Ukrainian society. Love also influenced. My girlfriend was in Ukraine and I wanted to be closer to her. All this time I was missing home. I can't even call it life, because it was rather an existence with the thought: one day I will have my own space.

How does your day to day life looks right now and what is your perspective for the future?

I laugh a little at this question, because talking about the future when you live in a country where there is a war is very difficult. Among the immediate plans are to move in with my girlfriend, build a common life, work, start an educational channel about filmmaking in Ukrainian, donate to volunteers and the military as much as I can, help in everything I can so that my country can win this war. Obtain the right to civil partnership in Ukraine, conclude it. After the war, achieve same-sex marriages and just live, live as best and much as I can. I have a relatively ordinary daily life. I edit my videos, then sometimes I meet with friends, go to movies, theaters, concerts, and coffee shops. Sometimes my plans set off air alarms. If there is a threat, I either sit in the corridor (because there is a rule of two walls and there is a greater probability that if a bomb hits one wall, I can survive). Or I go down to the parking lot. There is no bomb shelter near my house and the parking lot is the most optimal place underground where I can hide. Sometimes Russia massively attacks all of Ukraine with drones and missiles at night. If it happens that I stay up all night sitting in a cold parking lot. In winter it is even more difficult.

The last time we spoke, the war was everything everyone talked about, now the public attention has faded a little bit. Do you also feel that way and if yes, what would you like the public to remember/know?

This is a very difficult question. I'm sorry that people forget, stop paying enough attention to this. Because it concerns us all. This is a war in the center of Europe, and if Ukraine does not win it, 10, 20, 30 years will pass and this war will come to other European countries. War is cyclical. Therefore I would like to urge people not to forget that the war in Ukraine is going on every day and that we need constant help, informational, donations, actions, influence on local authorities - to win this war.

With regard to queer life. How does queer life in Kyiv looks like at the moment? Are there spaces where the community can meet?

Often people are tired, so they spend more time at home and in local friendly companies, but sometimes there are also some events for LGBT+ people. Queer life in Kyiv is quite full. Not so long ago, my girlfriend and I went to a gay club in the center of Kyiv. We were impressed by how cool it was there, events are held there every week. Queer parties are also periodically held, mostly they also donate a percentage of the money earned to help the military.

In may 2022, when we last talked, your father was still living near Kharkiv. Is he still there and how is he doing? And how is the rest of your family?

Yes, my father, grandmother and aunt lived and still live in Lozova, Kharkiv region. They are fine, I visit them periodically. It's still not very safe there, but it's not that close to the front line after Ukrainian forces liberated Kharkiv region.